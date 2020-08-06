The Paris Planning & Zoning Commission approved two zoning change requests and a final building plat at a Monday meeting, according to City Engineer Carla Easton.
Commissioners approved a request from Joel Scott from light industrial to one-family dwelling at 940 W. Campbell.
Candra Wyatt, on behalf of Red W Leaf LLC received a change from central area district to central area district with a specific use permit for a tattoo shop at 114 1st SE St.
The commission approved both preliminary and final plats for a building at 1640 Graham St.
