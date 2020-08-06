Paris City Hall
 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

The Paris Planning & Zoning Commission approved two zoning change requests and a final building plat at a Monday meeting, according to City Engineer Carla Easton.

Commissioners approved a request from Joel Scott from light industrial to one-family dwelling at 940 W. Campbell.

Candra Wyatt, on behalf of Red W Leaf LLC received a change from central area district to central area district with a specific use permit for a tattoo shop at 114 1st SE St.

The commission approved both preliminary and final plats for a building at 1640 Graham St.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

