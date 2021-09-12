Fire and rescue

SEP. 9 to SEP. 10

FD Assist EMS

Sep. 9

11:12 to 11:15 p.m., 1151 15th St. NW.

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

Sep. 9

11:05 to 1:38 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.

First Responder-Paris

Sep. 9

7:06 to 8:29 a.m., N. Main St.

7:06 to 8:32 a.m., N. Main St.

11:47 a.m., to 12 p.m., 2340 N. Main St.

12:03 to 12:33 p.m., 38 4th St. SW.

7:43 to 7:56 p.m., 527 W. Campbell St.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

Sep. 9

11:27 to 11:52 a.m., 4210 Lamar Ave.

