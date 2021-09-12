SEP. 9 to SEP. 10
FD Assist EMS
Sep. 9
11:12 to 11:15 p.m., 1151 15th St. NW.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Sep. 9
11:05 to 1:38 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
First Responder-Paris
Sep. 9
7:06 to 8:29 a.m., N. Main St.
7:06 to 8:32 a.m., N. Main St.
11:47 a.m., to 12 p.m., 2340 N. Main St.
12:03 to 12:33 p.m., 38 4th St. SW.
7:43 to 7:56 p.m., 527 W. Campbell St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Sep. 9
11:27 to 11:52 a.m., 4210 Lamar Ave.
