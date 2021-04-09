Joyce Gamble Myers, age 90, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021, surrounded by her family in Houston, Texas. She was a month shy of her 91st birthday.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021, at Aulds Funeral Home, in Electra, Texas, where Joyce grew up and met the love of her life Bob Myers. Joyce’s son-in-law Russell Laughead will officiate. Interment will follow in Electra Memorial Park under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.
Prior to the service, Joyce’s family will be hosting a small celebration of her life from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Aulds Funeral Home, of Electra. All her friends from across Texas are invited to come and share their favorite stories.
The story of Joyce’s life wasn’t always easy, but from her ever-present smile and infectious laugh, most would never guess it.
Joyce was born on May 3, 1930, to the late Malcolm Aaron Gamble and Elva Wilkins Gamble in Wichita Falls, Texas. Malcom died of a blood clot when she was just nine, leaving Joyce and her mother on their own. The pain of losing her father so young she carried with her her whole life. But she never let it stop her.
She graduated from Electra High School in 1947 and then went on to graduate from Midwestern State University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree, in a time many women still didn’t go to college.
She was a beloved elementary school teacher, a gifted artist and a beautiful singer who could have been an opera singer if she didn’t have the servant’s heart she did. But above all this, she loved her husband and her family.
On July 3, 1952, Joyce married Bobby Myers in Electra, the town where he grew up too. Now, he’ll do the impossible of saying goodbye to her in the same place their life together began nearly 69 years ago.
After their marriage, Bobby worked as a civil engineer with TXDOT around the state. No matter where they moved, Joyce became a part of the community and got involved in the local Baptist Church, putting her God-given voice to good use with solos in the choir and by teaching Sunday school. She kept the family together even when Bobby was called to serve in the National Guard during the Cold War.
When Bob retired, they travelled the world together from China to Alaska. She also never stopped her art. She painted, sculpted and even refinished furniture. But to some, her masterpiece was the giant mural of bunnies wearing pants playing together she painted on her granddaughter’s bedroom wall.
On top of it all, Joyce was a devilishly good cook who cooked huge family feasts at Thanksgiving and Christmas. Year round, her snickerdoodles were downright dangerous for the waistline.
In 2018, she moved to Houston to be closer to her family, the city that became the last stop on her journey.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Lee Myers, of Houston; two daughters, Christi Myers and husband, Russell Laughead, of Houston and Valerie Myers, of Carrollton; four grandchildren, Laura Laughead, of Lubbock, Aaron Laughead, of Houston, Adrienne Hamblin, of Rockwall and Alexa Hart, of McKinney; and five great-grandchildren.
Joyce’s family was always so proud of her even when she chose to remain behind the scenes. She led a happy and fulfilled life with her husband and family and they are so grateful for all the years they had with her.
