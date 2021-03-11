MARCH 10 to MARCH 11
Paris Police Department
Natashia N. Hernandez, 38: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Juston Keith Hartgroves, 34: Possession of a controlled usbstance, penalty group 1, 1 to
4 grams.
Amber Lynn Hanson, 30: Motion to revoke/abandon/endanger a child/criminal neglect (two counts).
Mary Beth Brown, 38: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Matthew Ryan Wilson, 39: Violation of parole, stalking, violation of bond/protective order/assault/stalking.
Constable Precinct 3
Jason Ty Anderson, 43: Writ of attachment/motion to revoke informal community supervision on criminal non-support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.