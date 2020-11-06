Grady D. Todd Jr., 71, of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
A graveside service was held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Oakwood Cemetery in Honey Grove, Texas, with Frankie Norwood officiating. No formal visitation hour was observed.
Grady was born in Paris, Texas on Dec. 2, 1948, to Grady D. and Zula Baty Todd.
He is survived by his children, Jacob Todd, Robert Grady Todd; sister, Joan Todd Stribling and husband, Mike, of Roxton; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marian Todd Rhoades and husband, Robert, Billie Todd DeLoach and husband, Cooper; brother, Gene Todd and wife, Laura.
Online condolences may be sent to the Todd family at fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.