The Region D Water Planning group will review and possibly take action on interregional coordination for water management strategies at Wednesday’s meeting in Pittsburg.

The process has started for the 2026 regional water plan, and board members will also take action on executing a contract with Carollo Engineers to be technical consultants for the next planning period.

The board will appoint successors for expiring voting member positions, including that of Sharron Nabors of Paris.

Kim Cox is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6965 or at kim.cox@theparisnews.com.

