Juliann Wood, of Plano, passed away at Paris Regional Medical Center on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
Ever the middle child, Juliann was born the second child and first of a set of twins to James G. and Dee Wood in Texarkana.
Surviving is her mother, Dee; her brother, Tim; her furry child, Mr. Bojangles; her extended and loving family, The John D. and Virginia (Ma) Wright Family, of Talco; two aunts, June Strohsahl, of Longview and Betty Burns, of Rock Ford, Illinois; uncle, James Cagle and wife, Glenda, of Collinsville, Alabama; great-aunt, Lorene Tadlock, of Cleveland, Alabama; special friend, Dr. Devabrata Ganguly; numerous cousins; and many, many friends.
She reunited with her twin sister, Denise; her father, James G. Wood, who died on Oct. 25, 2019, and she missed terribly; also preceding are her grandparents, Choyce M. and Lucy Wood and the Rev. Clyde T. and Bernice Green; uncle, Jerry Wood; aunts, Judy Cole and Ann Cagle, both of whom she was named after.
Juliann had a giving soul and was passionate about many life issues. She was a gift giver, always showing up with gifts for family and friends. Juliann also enjoyed her boozy brunches and shopping with her friends. She was also a planner. Too many years working in the travel business gave way to always having an agenda with each minute planned. A weekend with Juliann came with a timed schedule. Juliann loved travel and loved even more taking her family and friends with her on trips all around the world.
She began working in the Travel Industry right out of High School and for 20 years she worked in Paris, Tyler and Plano. For the last 15 years, she has been employed by Cirro Energy/NRG.
Juliann will be having a private graveside service as was done for her sister three weeks ago. She will be buried in Bogata Cemetery. Bright Holland Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements. A Public Memorial for Juliann and Denise Wood will be held in late Spring.
If you would like to make donations to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, you may do so at rmhc.org/donate, or to the charity of your choice.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.