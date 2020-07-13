After 45 minutes of public forum and an hour of closed door deliberation, Paris City Council is directing staff to forgo further third party concrete work in the city through the remainder of Beshirs Construction's annual bid, which ends in March 2021.
The decision came after a majority of speakers present urged councilors to sever ties with the company as a result of a June 27 fight between a man who exited a Beshirs Construction truck and a teenager at Blankinship Oil on North Main Street. Those speaking against the city terminating the annual bid with the company told councilors doing so would unfairly punish the owner and other employees who were not involved.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
