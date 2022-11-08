Glenda Sue Fuller, 73, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Heritage House of Paris.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry McDowell officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Fuller, the daughter of Emmet Earl “E. E.” Self and Avelene Seals Self, was born on Nov. 26, 1948, in Powderly, Texas.
Her career as a nurse in the Paris area spanned more than 30 years.
She married Billy Don Fuller, and he preceded her in death on March 17, 2005.
Survivors include four children, Becky Boone, Andrew Fuller and wife, Malisha, Billy Don Fuller II and wife, Shannon, and James Fuller and wife, Kristen; grandchildren, Casey Foreman, Kristin Rosson and husband, Michael, Joseph Boone, Victoria Archer and husband, Josh, Hope Sanders and husband, Jeremiah, Anthony Fuller, Sandra Capri Hanson and husband, Josh, Luke Cox and wife, Kayla, Phillip Cox and wife, Kenzie, Katrina Fuller and Khloe Fuller; great-grandchildren, Nathan and Adam Rosson, Vivian Foreman, Silas Sanders, Everest Hanson, Kenzler, Ellie and Juniper Cox and Conner Cox; and two brothers, Dicky Self and wife, Pat and Bobby Self and wife, Jane; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Casey Foreman, Ricky Williams, Joseph Boone, Luke Cox, Michael Rosson and Jeremiah Sanders.
