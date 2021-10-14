Throughout my 26 years in public school education, I’ve been a part of 11 bond proposals while serving in districts as a teacher, assistant principal and principal. Now I’m leading the charge with the Clarksville ISD’s 2021 bond package as a superintendent. Fortunately, I’ve never been in a district that has failed a bond proposal.
Looking back at those proposals, they often included propositions that addressed or enhanced athletic issues. The insertion of athletic propositions in bond packages is risky because opponents of the bond often use the single athletic proposal as a reason to not support the entire bond package. Preliminarily conversations with a few Clarksville residents indicated things are no different here and athletics should not be prioritized.
For someone like me, a dual-sport athlete at Baylor University in the late 1980s, that’s a tough statement to process. It was my athletic ability that gained me an opportunity; a poor minority student, living in a large project housing complex, with a single parent, to attend a fine university such as Baylor University on an athletic scholarship. Fortunately for me, I lived in a community that valued athletics along with its fine arts programs, placing them just under academics. In short, I’m not sure I would have gained the required competitive edge had it not been for the facilities my high school provided for its athletes. That edge led to college recruiters coming into the project housing complex where I lived to talk about college with me and my mom.
I believe CISD kids have similar stories waiting to be told. The committee that put this bond package together was understandably apprehensive in allocating money for athletic improvements when it was first mentioned during the planning stage. The committee abruptly realized the district’s athletic facility shortcomings could not be classified as wants; these were real and serious needs, and the problems with our facilities impacted the students’ academic and athletic performances.
It’s clear to those who work within the district and those closely associated with it that the current facility situation possibly leads to the district being out of compliance with the federal Title IX mandate. Specifically, Title IX gives female athletes the right to equal opportunity in sports in educational institutions that receive federal funds, from elementary schools to colleges and universities. The penalty for noncompliance with Title IX is loss of federal funds.
The Title IX situation in CISD rests particularly with the location of the district’s weight room. Consider it a fact that every school district in both Red River and Lamar counties have on-site weight rooms. This should not be considered coincidental, yet highly intentional as those districts’ athletes, both male and female, have access to the same weight room. However, Clarksville’s weight room is not positioned on the main campus. It instead rests miles away and shares the same site as the football stadium.
With fall girls’ sports of volleyball and basketball taking place in the gym, CISD’s female athletes do not have access to the district’s primary weight room daily as only varsity football players regularly use it. To solve this problem, the district created a second weight room years ago — an odd set-up for a public school district of any size. Previous district officials made use of the cafeteria section in the long vacated elementary school and placed some weight equipment in the cafeteria for female athletes to use. The equipment in the “girls” weight room, when compared with the “boys” weight room, cannot be classified as equitable due to the building itself and the equipment’s condition.
The district issues do not rest exclusively with gender equity. I’ve frequently heard people mistakenly say athletics have no impact on the academic environment. The following example demonstrates how CISD’s athletic shortcomings directly impact the academic environment. The district is indeed fortunate enough to have a track our kids can practice on. Last year, I personally declared the track unsafe for Clarksville athletes to use. The track’s rubber surface has, over time, eroded to the point where large areas of pavement are now exposed, large cracks now appear throughout the track allowing for weeds to grow abundantly. We humbled ourselves last year and approached DeKalb ISD, which gave us authorization to use its track. The drive to and from DeKalb each day carries a financial impact with busses, fuel cost and bus driver wages. Perhaps the biggest loss is time. The 30-minute trek to and from DeKalb delays our kids getting home from track practice by at least an hour which leads to an hour less of homework opportunities.
The committee’s decision to tear down the Clarksville Elementary eyesore and relocate both the weight room and the track adjacent to the campus carries several benefits for CISD students and student-athletes. The middle of the track would be a practice field for both middle school and varsity football athletes. There will be no further need for middle school football athletes to practice on a small portion of unmarked land nearby the school. The varsity football players would no longer need to be bussed daily to their practice site at the stadium. The practice field also would serve as an extension of the middle and high school P.E. classes, as currently there is no play space for outdoor P.E. activities.
The committee well saw the value of relocating the track and placing it on the campus’ site in place of the old elementary school. Not only would a new track be a better look for the city and solve the DeKalb practice situation, it would also beckon for more Clarksville residents to use it since it would be more prominently and centrally located just off Main Street. The current location of the district’s facilities should be considered antiquated as society now places a magnifying glass on how institutions respect and support various student groups and, in this case, female athletes.
Succinctly put, Clarksville residents legally, responsibly, and morally must rise up for our local youth.
