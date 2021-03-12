Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of Graham Street at 10:23 a.m. Thursday for a traffic violation. During the investigation, the driver, 24-year-old Xavier Ray Vasquez, and passenger, 24-year-old Tanner Keith Dudley, both of Paris, were found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Both were arrested and taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating reported forgery
At 10:32 a.m. Thursday, police met with a complainant of a forgery. The complainant reported that two checks had been cashed at their place of business in January. The checks appeared to be payroll checks from another business in Paris.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 89 calls for service and arrested two people Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.