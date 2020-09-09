Lillie Vernell Hale Dickey, known to many as Grams, age 84, of Clarksville, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Dallas.
Vernell was born on Sept. 11, 1935, in Detroit, Texas, to Vern and Ebitha Miller George.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Rachel Burns; her husbands, Billy Gene Hale and Bobby Dickey; and a nephew, Brent George.
Vernell was a member of McKenzie Memorial United Methodist Church and the WinMore Sunday School Class. She was a Godly woman and had the sweetest soul, a true angel on earth. The highlight of her life was her family. Vernell dearly loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and attended every event, ball game, concert or gymnastic meet that she could. If the grandchildren or great-grandchildren were participating, she was ready to go. Her career started as being a Switchboard Operator for GTE, then worked with the Clarksville Independent School District Tax Payer Office and later secretary at the Clarksville Independent School District Vocational Building.
Vernell enjoyed being a member of both the Yak Yak Honeys and the Foxy Red Hatters Club. She also was in the Ladies Bingo Group.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Lindeman Chapel of Clarksville Funeral Home, with Colton Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Tony Hale, Kevin Moore, Kyle Moore, Clint Whitsell, Alan Hale and Charlie Segleski.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Clarksville Funeral Home.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Moore and husband, Larry, of Clarksville; son, Tony Hale and fiance’, Barbara Chandler, of New Braunfels; four grandchildren, Kevin Moore and wife, Erin, of Bullard, Kimberly Moore, of Reno, Kyle Moore and wife, Crystal, of Killeen and Kari Whitsell and husband, Clint, of Deport; 10 great-grandchildren, Brody Moore, Lanee Moore, Hadley Moore, Skyler Paton, Sophia Paton, Logan Paton, Leila Moore, Brayden Whitsell, Bronson Whitsell and Baila Whitsell; brother, Dennis George and wife, June, of Wichita Falls; and a step-son, Jimmy Dickey and wife, Pam, of Greenville.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
