Louis Crum Boone III

Louis Crum “Traè” Boone, III, 61, of Powderly, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at his home.
At a later date, his cremated remains will be taken to Colorado where they will be scattered in the mountains. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Louis, the son of Louis Crum Boone II and Sylvia Summers Boone, was born on Oct. 18, 1960, in Chelsea Bay, Massachusetts.
His father was in the military, so Louis grew up knowing the military way of life. As a youth, he lived in Rio de Janeiro for a number of years and later in Huntsville, Alabama.
He graduated from Auburn University and joined the United States Air Force. Louis was first stationed in Anchorage, Alaska and then moved to Colorado where he met and married Kristina Swedell. Following his time in the military, he became a salesman and covered a territory as large as the western United States and Canada.
Upon his retirement, he and Kristina made their home in Powderly where he continued to enjoy hunting and the outdoors. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and a huge supporter of the Wounded Warrior Program.
Survivors include his wife, Kristina; his parents, Louis and Sylvia; a daughter, Kathryn Boone; a son, Matthew Boone and wife, Tina; grandchildren, Savanna, Jack, London, Charlie and Brooklyn; along with two sisters, Cynthia Howie and husband, Tom and Victoria Boone; and a host of friends.
