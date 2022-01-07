Paris police responded to a business burglary in the 3300 block of Lamar Avenue at 8:54 a.m. Thursday. Employees reported that when they arrived, they found someone had shattered the front door to gain access. Once inside, the suspect(s) rummaged through desks and file cabinets and stole two money bags. The incident is under investigation.
At 2:15 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a business burglary in the 3000 block of Church Street. The complainant reported that someone had broken into a building on the property and had stolen approximately $5,000 of equipment. The investigation continues.
Man charged with family assault
Paris police arrested a 58-year-old Paris man at 12:01 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of 19th Street NW on a felony warrant charging him with assault of a family member by impeding breathing. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 86 calls for service and arrested three people Thursday.
Pew Research Center's annual survey on the religious composition of the U.S. found that roughly 3-in-10 adults (29%) now identify as religiously unaffiliated while the number of self-identified Christians has fallen to 63%, down from 75% a decade ago. Do you identify as a religious person?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.