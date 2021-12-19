Velma Faye Clawson Blackshear, 89, of Paris, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Legend Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Doug Holt officiating. Burial will follow in Tigertown Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home sone hour prior to the service.
Faye, the daughter of Sturlon R. Clawson and Trudie Nichols Clawson, was born July 7, 1932, in Big Cedar, Oklahoma. She married Rex B. Blackshear on June 18, 1951, building 38 years of family and memories before his death on Dec. 22, 1988.
Survivors include three children, Deborah Head and husband, Mike, Phillip Blackshear, and Harvey Blackshear and wife, Sharon; grandchildren, Cody Head and wife Kristi, Casey Meyer, Dana Blackshear, Colin Blackshear and wife, Kirsty, Jordan Blackshear and wife, Kori, Tracy Blackshear and wife, Joyce, Jake Blackshear and wife, Kenda, Jenny Fagan and husband, Corey, Brooke Carter and husband, Chad, Sarah Humphrey and husband, Kelly, Aaron Moncibaiz and wife, Kathryn, Maci Obennoskey and husband, Jared, and Dyllon Adkins and wife, Haley; 33 great- grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brother, Dean Clawson and wife, Flora Mae; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Pauleta Clawson, Wayne Blackshear and wife, Alice, Paul Blackshear, Ron Culpepper, Marx Offutt and wife, Shirley, and Mildred Clawson; along with many nieces and nephews and a plethora of friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rex (R.B.) Blackshear; her parents, Sturlon and Trudie Clawson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charlie and Maggie Blackshear; her twin brother, Delma Ray Clawson; brothers, Melvin Clawson and Bill Clawson; sister, Wanda St. Clair and husband, Jim, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Curtis Blackshear, Mary Culpepper, C. M. Blackshear and wife, Virginia, Earnestine Hindman and husband, Ode, Joe Blackshear, Wanza Offutt, L.C. Kilpatric, and Elwanda Blackshear.
Faye loved being around people. She loved cooking and was the best! She always cooked big Sunday dinners and never knew who would be there but there was always enough for whoever showed up.
She went to work for Campbell Soup Company in 1965, and retired in 1986. Following her retirement, she and her husband managed Gordon Country Club, where she cooked for many organizations and family reunions. Following her husband’s death in 1988, she became a CNA. Faye was always a caregiver, but becoming a CNA made it official. After becoming a CNA, she did private sitting with elderly people who also became like family to her. Over a 25-year span she cared for more than 13 families.
She was a member of Paris Church of God. In 1950, during a revival held by Bro. Jack Kee, the whole Blackshear family accepted Jesus as their Savior and lived for him.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff and nurses at Legend Healthcare who loved and cared for Faye. Legend Memory Care will always have a special place in the hearts of her family.
Casket bearers will be Cody Head, Tracy Blackshear, Jake Blackshear, Colin Blackshear, Jordan Blackshear, Janzen Welch and T. J. Blackshear. Aaron Moncibaiz will serve as an honorary bearer.
To leave a message or tribute for the family, please visit.brightholland
