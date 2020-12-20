Marriage licenses issued by the Lamar County Clerk’s Office for the week ending Dec. 18, 2020, include:
Joe David Zacharias to Sara Doerksen Redecop;
David Caleb Haltom to Jayci Leigh Whitley;
Mark X. Martin to Angela Kay Deloach;
Logan Tucker Broadus to Lora Camille Arnold;
Bernhard Redekop Fehr to Elizabeth Peters Enns;
Jace Michael Blanque to Juliana Margaret Benoit;
Levi Dalton Frazier to Emily Mae Echols;
Justin Lee Gray to Jennifer Lee Parker;
Jesse Dillon Howard Belcher to Jessica Renay Vaughn;
Malcolm Cole Melancon to Raelee Shyann Self;
Lawrence John Snyder to Jill Marie Gibson;
River Luke Brown to Katrina Brook Holbert;
Dylan Richard Hayes to Haley Gabrielle Blount; and,
John A Waterbury to Sandra Jean Ring.
