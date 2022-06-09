As qualifications increase for a more competitive workforce, many employees find themselves going back to school, taking advantage of free classes offered by Paris Junior College to pursue a more advanced skillset.
Every Monday through Thursday, PJC hosts free eight-week courses teaching a range of topics, including computer literacy and English as a second language. Morning classes take place from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and evening classes occur from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The courses are designed to assist with training and studying to take the GED, but some people attend for the knowledge alone.
A federal grant program also sponsored by the United Way of Lamar County, the Adult Education classes do not have certain economic requirements or stipulations to qualify. Those registering for classes need only their social security card and two forms of ID, and PJC takes care of the rest. All students must also complete a baseline and progress test while adhering to regular attendance policy rules and department requirements.
“They just have to have a need. An adult basic need. Maybe they need help with reading, writing, math, English or computer literacy. We are getting some other students that are coming in just for computer literacy,” PJC’s Adult Education Director Susan Sanchez said.
Registration for classes will take place every Monday night throughout the summer in the Bobby Walters Workforce Center, Room 1206, at 2505 Clarksville St. in Paris. The organization also offers free classes at CitySquare and at the Hub in Clarksville at the CanHelp Building in Sulphur Springs and the Hope Center in Greenville.
Classes such as those offered by PJC provide a valuable opportunity for students to prepare for the GED test and develop relevant skill sets for today’s workforce.
“We’ve had several people come, especially for computer stuff. Their job requires them to have a little bit of a better job on some computer skills than what they may normally have working on a computer, which is completely understandable. You know, as quickly as technology changes, if you don’t use it, you lose it,” Sanchez said.
The GED program in Paris was originally started at Paris Public Library. In 1991, the Lamar County Literacy Council was incorporated as a nonprofit organization to assist the PJC Adult Education program.
Funding from private donors, the United Way and the state helps keep the classes free to the community. The organization is also able to offer some GED vouchers and scholarships.
“They’re free. A lot of people are experiencing some financial problems right now, so they do not have to pay for a curriculum. … Everybody is trying to get our community educated. So the GED is the step to college and to getting jobs. We want them to take some workforce development courses where they could get out faster. … That might not be for everyone, but for some students that might just be perfect,” Sanchez said.
The courses don’t count as GED credit, but they provide regular contact and training hours for those who need the help.
“Nobody’s hanging out with us that doesn’t need us. They all need something. Maybe they’ve passed everything but math and they just need an extra push to get over that math section. Those are the people that come to us. They really need something. They have to spend time with us. Studying is not as fun as other things that they could be doing, and we all know that,” Sanchez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.