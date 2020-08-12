Jennilee Randle, 70, of Reno, passed away on Aug. 9, 2020, at her residence.
Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Union Grove Cemetery, with Cory Collins officiating. Family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home.
She was born on May 17, 1950, in Paris, a daughter of Charles and Myrle Hankins Randle.
Miss Randle was a member of the Church of Christ and was a graduate of East Texas State University. She taught for 39 years at Justiss Elementary and Aikin Elementary.
She is survived by her daughter, Sara Gomez and husband, Steven, of Reno; grandchildren, Hayden Randle, Steven Gomez Jr., Isabel Gomez and Liliana Gomez; and her sister, Cindy Lou Randle.
