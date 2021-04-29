The Cowboy Church in the Camp will sponsor a free outdoor concert featuring Robert J. Vandygriff at 7 p.m., May 8 at 664 Bible Camp Road (CR 42570).
Vandygriff is a Roxton native, a singer/songwriter and a country music recording artist. In 2004, he was awarded the Will Rogers Award from the Academy of Western Artists and has been honored many times by the County Music Association and other Western and County music associations.
A chuckwagon-style barbecue meal will precede the concert, at 5:30 p.m.. This event is part of the church’s outreach program to provide the community an opportunity for Christian fellowship.
The meal and the concert are both free. The public is encouraged to bring the family and a friend or two.
