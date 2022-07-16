Mildred A. Hinsley, 97, of Paris, entered Heaven's Gates on July 13, 2022 at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Graveside services will be held on July 16, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Meadowbrook Gardens Cemetery with Pastor John Brown officiating.
Mildred was born on Nov. 3, 1924 in New Orleans, Louisiana to John Bradley and Katie Dudenheafer Bradley.
She married Jay Hinsley, of Blossom, Texas on Dec. 21, 1946 in Dallas, Texas. She worked at Campbell Soup Company until she retired. She was a firecracker till the end!
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Katie Bradley; husband, Jay Hinsley; sons, Earnest Hinsley, Ray Hinsley and Johnny Hinsley; and grandson, Earnest Workman.
She is survived by her children, Nita Brazeal, Millie Folgelman, MaryAnn Workman, Donald Hinsley; grandchildren, Douglas Johnson and wife, Stacie, Misti Heckaman and husband, John, Lisa Dunagan and husband, Caleb, Brandy Brazeal, Bobby Moore and husband, Mike, Tammy Moore and husband, James, Tina Moreno and husband, Cristian, Shanel Ausmus, Jim Driggers, Heather Thumann and husband, Jason, Tanishae Hanson and wife, Kelly, Stephanie West and husband, Nathan, Jayson Hinsley, Larry Hinsley and wife, Marsha; and 34 great-grandchildren and 21 great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Tucker Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Jayson Hinsley, David Carper and Jaxen Heckaman.
