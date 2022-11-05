Jack Rue Coleman, 89, of Dallas, went with his Holy Father on Oct. 27, 2022. He passed away peacefully surrounded by family.
Born May 2, 1933 in Paris, Texas to Maudell Rue and Jack Jennings Coleman.
He is predeceased by his parents; and his loving wife, Patricia Nelson Coleman.
After graduating from Paris High School, Jack went on to attend and graduate from Southern Methodist University where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi. Following graduation, he went proudly to serve in the United States Navy as a lieutenant. Jack was very proud of his time in the service, and whenever he met another individual who served, he greeted them with great admiration and thanks. He was fortunate enough to be invited to the Idlewild Club debut party where he met the love of his life, Patricia, and married her on Nov. 25, 1961.
He started his long and successful career as a Certified Professional Business Consultant for doctors and physicians, eventually owning his own firm, Dental Medical Economics, Inc. He was considered an expert in this field and contributed many articles on the subject that were revered by all in this profession. Jack was also extremely talented musically. He was a gifted pianist and composer as well as an artist. His admiration for the classics will be forever remembered along with his love of the arts. Involved in many organizations dear to his heart many of which included Camp Sweeney, where he served as past president and board member for many years, President of the Society of Professional Business Consultants, Sons of the Republic of Texas, and The Terpsichorean Club. Jack was also a long-standing member of the Dallas Country Club.
Jack will be remembered for his upbeat personality and infectious laugh. He valued his friendships and loved his family wholeheartedly.
Jack leaves behind his three children, Margaret Coleman Hyde, of Smyrna, Georgia and her husband, Michael Worley Hyde, Elizabeth Jennings Coleman, of Little Elm and her wife, Marion Lynn Gibbons and John Nelson Coleman, of Spartanburg, South Carolina and his wife, Grace Huntley Coleman; his grandchildren, whom he was so proud of and loved dearly, David Price Billings, Michael Alexander Billings, Margaret Elizabeth Billings, Claire Jennings Coleman and Jack Carter Coleman; and his brother, James Robert Coleman and his wife, Joyce Lynn Coleman, of Paris, Texas.
The family gratefully acknowledges the supportive caregivers that were with Jack in recent months.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be considered to Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 8011 Douglas Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75225; Southwestern Diabetic Foundation, P.O. Box 918, Gainesville, Texas 76241 or a charity of your choice.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Nov. 18 at 4 p.m. in the main sanctuary at Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 8011 Douglas Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75225.
