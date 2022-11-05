Shirley Risinger, 83, passed away at her home on Oct. 30, 2022, in Winnsboro, Texas.
She was born on Feb. 2, 1939, in El Dorado, Arkansas, to the late William "Bill" and Opal Edwards Selmon, and the family moved to Paris, Texas, where she was raised.
Shirley married Freddie Risinger on May 25, 1957, the couple had four daughters, Cindy, Debra, Cheryl and Payetin. Together Freddie and Shirley owned and operated C&C Country Store. When she wasn't busy with the store, she loved to cook meals for her family. Shirley always made sure that the family home was decorated for the holidays throughout the year. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Gilmer, where she taught Sunday School for over 20 years. Shirley was actively involved in supporting her children and grandchildren in their school activities, in addition, she loved to host family gatherings at their river house, as often as time would allow.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 65 years, Freddie; daughters, Cindy (Kenneth) White and Cheryl (Mark Vickers) Risinger; grandchildren, Joe Don (Kristen) Brown, Cameron Pickitt, Brittany Hawkins and Aubrey Killebrew; great-grandchildren, Austin Brown, Cooper Pickitt, Rylee Pickitt, Payetin Risinger, Dillan White and Ezra Folwell; brother, Billy Selmon; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Opal Selmon; brothers, Larry Selmon and Tommy Selmon; daughter, Debra Kay Risinger; and her grandson, Cody Caffey.
Graveside services were held for Shirley on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Meadowbrook Memorial Park Cemetery in Paris, Texas. A visitation was held on Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.