Carl Richard Jackson, age 78, passed away in Plano, Texas on July 7, 2020 of complications from COVID.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Daisy Jackson; and his sister, Nancy Butler. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Hughston Jackson; sisters, Mary Jackson and Betty Weaver; sister-in-law, Susan Hughston; brother-in-law, Milan Hughston; daughter, Marcie Kolb, and husband, Perry Kolb; granddaughter, Kathryn Kolb; son, John Marc Jackson and wife, Vicky Jackson; granddaughter, Alicia Giroux; grandchildren, Julianna, Hope and Liam Giroux; and numerous other family members.
The family is now ready to hold services for him on Saturday, July 31, 2021. A brief graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. at Clarksville Cemetery, 600 Block of West Washington Street in Clarksville, Texas. A reception will follow at McKenzie Memorial United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 1809 S. Donoho St. Clarksville, Texas.
Richard graduated from Paris High School (the old one) in 1959 and served as photographer for the yearbook, the Owl. He attended Kilgore Junior College for one year and was the photographer for the Kilgore Rangerettes. He graduated from Paris Junior College, where he met his wife, Peggy. They were married in April 1962 and last year they celebrated 58 years of marriage.
After graduation, he worked as a sports editor and photographer for the Paris News and for Fischbach and More at Campbell Soup in Paris. In 1965, he moved his family to Dallas to work as an Office Manager for Fischbach. In 1976 he started KidSport Photography and published several magazines for local sports leagues: Batter Up for the North Dallas Chamber youth baseball league and Quickfoot for the several youth soccer leagues in North Dallas, CFBSA and Lake Highlands. He also published The Pitch which is the official magazine of the North Texas Soccer Association. As a professional photographer, he shot weddings, private events, senior pictures, school pictures, etc. He was happiest doing sports action shots for baseball and soccer but he was willing to take pictures at most any event. Even after he retired he always had his camera handy and would share his pictures with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Richards name to the Red River County Historical Society or the Clarksville PRIDE Committee.
