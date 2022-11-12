Matthew Patrick Walton, 25, of Direct, passed away on Nov. 5, 2022 and went to be with Jesus.
Matthew was a loving son, brother, uncle, grandson, cousin, and friend to many. Matt always had a big smile and a wonderful sense of humor. He was a gentle giant among many. Matt loved listening to music and the great outdoors.
He was born in Sulphur Springs, Texas on July 13, 1997 to Sandra and David Walton. He graduated from North Lamar High School in 2016.
Matt worked as a landscaper with both his uncle Ronald Barnett and eldest brother, Andy Walton. He was very talented and gifted in his profession. Matt could make anything beautiful.
Matt loved our Heavenly Father and Jesus. He was a member of Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Paris and was saved and baptized in April of 2022. He loved singing in the church and would tap his feet to the music.
Matt is survived by his mother, Sandra Walton, of Direct; his father, David Walton and wife, Janie, of Direct; grandmother, Ruthie Barnett, of Direct; grandfather, Ronnie Steward and grandmother, Kay, of Johntown; eldest brother, Andy Walton and wife, Ashley, of Telephone; younger brother and best friend, Aaron Walton, of Direct; step-sisters, Tamara Moore, of Bogata and Tiffany Chambers and her husband, Eric, of Bogata; step-brother, Trent Moore, of Bogata; uncle, Ronald Barnett, of Direct; uncle, Ronnie "Bubba" Steward and aunt, Debra, of Paris; three nieces, Aubrey, Addie and Malea; and one nephew, Tatum. He is also survived by a whole host of uncles, aunts and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Carol Walton and grandfather, Clyde Walton, of Paris; and grandfather, Frankie Barnett, of Direct.
Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Fry Gibbs Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be held at Fry Gibbs Funeral Home on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Georgia Cemetery. Pastor Henry Blackmon of East Post Oak Missionary Baptist Church will officiate and Pastor Ronnie Steward of Landmark Missionary Baptist Church will read the obituary.
Pallbearers will be Leldon Teeter, Cory Young, Jacob Fulton, Jackie Berry, Garret McClesky and Landon Johnson.
