The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced that James Elrod III and Carolyn Elrod had been captured. Details of the arrest have not been released.
Deputies and the Texas Rangers started searching for the Elrods on Monday after a man and a woman were found dead in the northwest part of Lamar County. The Elrods were named as persons of interests, although both had outstanding warrants for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Sheriff Scott Cass said the Elrods were wanted for questioning.
The identities of the deceased man and woman have been withheld pending notification of family members, Cass said.
