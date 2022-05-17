The Lamar County Medical Society has announced the recipients of eight scholarships to local area students. The Society places great importance on supporting medical education for promising local students and views this as an investment in the future of our region. The $1,000 scholarships were awarded to graduates of surrounding high schools who are seeking careers in the health care field. We are pleased to present the following winners.
Jaszmon Blake is the son of Charlene Blake and Robert Bailey. He is a graduate of Paris High School and attended college at both the University of Texas at Arlington (Physiology) and the University of Texas at Austin (Molecular Biology). He previously was a surgical first assistant at Paris Regional Medical Center before deciding to attend medical school. He is currently a medical student at the American University of Antigua. He will become a general surgeon and will hopefully return to Paris for his practice.
Brandon Gillen is the son of Randal and Pamela Gillen. He is a graduate of Chisum High School and attended Texas A&M University. He is currently completing his medical education at The University of Texas at Houston-McGovern Medical School. Brandon plans to pursue a career in orthopedic surgery.
Joseph Franklin is the son of Joshua and Sharmila Franklin. He is an upcoming graduate of North Lamar High School. He will be attending the University of Texas at Austin and plans to pursue a degree in public health prior to attending medical school. Joseph aspires to become a pulmonologist following medical school.
Diana Alvarez is the daughter of Antonio and Maria Alvarez. She is an upcoming graduate of Paris High School. Diana plans on attending Paris Junior College with a goal of obtaining her Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Allison Blyton is the daughter of Bobby and Kelly Blyton. She is an upcoming graduate of Chisum High School. Allison plans on attending Texas A&M-Commerce with a goal of achieving her Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Davis Green is the son of Gregory and Amanda Green. He is an upcoming graduate of Paris High School. Davis plans on attending Columbia University. His education goals include majoring in biology followed by attending medical school. Davis aspires to become a physician where he can serve the needs of his community.
Thuy Pham is the daughter of Tin Pham and Thi Tran. She is an upcoming graduate of North Lamar High School. Thuy plans on attending Paris Junior College before transferring to Texas A&M University. Her goals are to achieve a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and then continue her education at dental school.
Allison Hyde is the daughter of Steve and Suzanne Hyde. She is an upcoming graduate of Paris High School. Allison plans to continue her education at Oklahoma State University. She is debating a major in microbiology versus nutritional science. Allison would like to pursue a career in medical forensics.
“We congratulate these scholarship recipients on their academic achievement and will continue to watch their future accomplishments with great excitement,” said Mark Gibbs, MD with Paris Orthopedics and Sports Medicine and a member of The Lamar County Medical Society.
