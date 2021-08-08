North Lamar Assistant Superintendent Angela Chadwick is to share this year’s STAAR test results when the Board of Trustees meets at 6 p.m. Monday in the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St. She also is to report how Texas HB 4545, which requires tutoring for all students who missed minimum STAAR requirements, affects the district.
Assistant Superintendent Leslie Watson is to review the student handbook and student code of conduct, and Chadwick will review the staff appraisal calendar for the coming school year. Police Chief Mike Boaz is to give a safety update, and Athletic Director Jay Cline will have an update on the athletic program. Maintenance Director Rick Landis is to present proposals for bids on equipment and supplies.
