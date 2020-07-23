During the investigation of a traffic offense in the 200 block of 2nd Street SW at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, officers found Delbert Leroy Seelye Jr., 52, of Paris, in the back seat of the vehicle. Seelye was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine, and he was placed under arrest on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Seelye was booked and later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
Paris man jailed on felony warrant
Paris Police responded to a harassment call in the 3300 block of Lamar Ave at 7:14 a.m. Wednesday. The investigation led an officer to speak with the suspect, Dakota James Walker, 21, of Paris, in the 1600 block of NW Loop 286. Officers found Walker had an outstanding Lamar County felony warrant charging him with theft of property of more than $2,500 but less than $30,000.
Walker was arrested and later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating trailer theft
A small trailer with a 2000 Honda TRX four-wheeler was stolen from a parking lot in the 2900 block of Clarksville Street sometime between 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday. The four-wheeler is described as being tan in color with two LED lights on the front rack. The trailer is a 5-foot-by-12-foot Home Depot brand trailer with plastic fenders. To report the items’ location, call the Paris Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 903-785-8477 (TIPS).
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 86 calls for service and arrested six people Wednesday.
