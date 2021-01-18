Frances Green Thomas Watts, age 92, of Bogata, Texas passed away on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at her home in Bogata, Texas.
Frances was born on Dec.12, 1928, in Estelline, Texas to George W. and Dorothy Sain Green. She married D.C. Thomas on July 12, 1947, he preceded her in death in 2004. Frances then married Franklin O’Neal Watts in 2005, he preceded her in death in 2010;
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; sons, Larry Mack, Aldean Thomas; sisters, Raye Green Pittman and husband, Ralph and Delores Green Potter and husband, David; brother-in-law, Wayne Knowles; sister-in-law, Carol Green. Frances was also preceded in death by her childhood friends, Joyce and Robbie Jean.
Survivors include her sister, Charlene Knowles; brother, Darrell Green; grandson, Donnie Mack Thomas and wife, Mary; great-granddaughter, Miranda Thomas and husband, Matt McEntire; great-great-grandchildren, Payton, Jaden and Kaison; stepchildren, Norman Watts Stevens, Debbie Watts Christian and Terry Sayler; brothers-in-law, James A. Watts and Morris Watts; sisters-in-law, Cathy Reeves, Mardi Sinnreich and Susie Bryan.
Frances was a Christian and long-time member of the Assembly of God Church in Johntown, then Bogata when the church was moved. She loved the Lord and her church.
She was raised in Cunningham, then the Johntown area.
As a teenager, she enjoyed going to house parties with her friends; among her closest friends were Joyce Watts Wagner and Robbie Jean Cooper McLauglin and Dan Cotton.
Frances retired from VF Corporation in Sulphur Springs, Texas. She was also a seamstress and did sewing for the public. She was the sweetest person you’d ever meet, and always had a smile on her face no matter what. She loved family and friends, and had an especially close relationship with Ran. No matter where she was, he was right there. She loved her “boy” Donny as she called him.
She wanted everyone happy and close to the Lord. She enjoyed cooking; without fail, if you ever went to “Mamaws” she always had something cooked.
In her final weeks of life she was cared for by the ones who meant the most to her, Donny, Ran and Mary.
She knew she was going to be okay soon and that she was going to Heaven to be with her Savior where she would no longer be blind; she was ready to go home.
There will be a graveside service at Bogata Cemetery on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at 2 p.m., with visitation one hour prior, at Wood-Haggard Funeral Home. In the event of inclement weather the services will be moved to Wood-Haggard Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bogata Cemetery Association, 104 Mount Vernon Road, Bogata, Texas 75417.
Online condolences can be made at woodfuneralhomes@windstream.net.
Services entrusted to Wood-Haggard Funeral Home.
