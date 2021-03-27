David Clement Kemper, 83, of Powderly, passed away March 25, 2021, in Paris Regional Medical Center. He was born on June 27, 1937, in Butler, Pennsylvania, the son of Clement Edward and Frances Holly Kemper.
Mr. Kemper attended Columbia University. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps achieving the rank of sergeant. He began his career of electronics while in the Marine Corps.
After leaving the Marine Corps he traveled the world on a missile tracking ship. He continued his career in electronics working for the government in various parts of the world. After marrying he eventually settled in Powderly, Texas. He retired from Raytheon in Greenville, Texas.
He married Billie Dove Turner in 1966 in San Antonio, Texas.
Mr. Kemper is survived by his spouse, Billie Dove Kemper; son, Karl David Kemper and wife, Abigail; grandchildren, Nathan Kemper, Lucas Kemper and Caleb Fauber; sister, Doris Ann Hammack; and nephews, Bruce Lucas and Eric Lucas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Joshua Kemper; and daughter-in-law, Denise Smith Kemper.
At Mr. Kemper’s request private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
