The Paris-Lamar County Health District will offer free Covid-19 vaccines from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Dairy Queen in Powderly, 9967 Highway 271 N. Free ice cream cones will be offered for anyone receiving the shot.
Vaccines offered include the Moderna vaccine for those 18 years and older, the Janssen vaccine for those 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 years and older.
