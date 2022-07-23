Ryan Scott Richardson, age 28, of Bonham, Texas, was born on June 17, 1994, in Durant, Oklahoma to Bobby Ray and Angela Denise Ooten Richardson.
Ryan gained his wings and was welcomed into Heaven on Monday, July 18, 2022.
Ryan was a 2013 graduate of Achille High School and utilized that knowledge by successfully starting and maintaining his own business.
Ryan was a baptized believer and was blessed to be baptized by his grandfather, Ray Richardson at the Northside Church of Christ when he was a teenager.
Ryan was an entrepreneur at a very young age. He was the owner - operator of R & R Custom Boats where he was blessed to be doing work that he both enjoyed and demonstrated skill in building, testing and operating airboats.
Ryan had an easy-going personality that drew people to him. He made friends easily, was extremely loyal to them and those he cared for. Ryan was an only child but had many brothers due to the strong friend base around him. Ryan surrounded himself with fine young men who were loyal, dependable and reputable. They enjoyed working with him in his shop on projects of many kinds.
Ryan was widely recognized as being talented at anything that caught his interest. He attempted anything and everything that involved hands-on mechanical skills. Ryan had an adventurous spirit and zest for life. He had a passion for riding dirt bikes, riding four wheelers, hunting, bow fishing, snowboarding and flying airplanes. He was skilled and learned easily how to do these things that he loved.
Ryan laughed easily, cared deeply, was friendly and never failed to acknowledge people. He had a well-developed sense of fun and humor. He saw people and enjoyed them. He had a passion for life and never failed to live life to the fullest. People were drawn to him and enjoyed time spent with him.
Ryan was and remains deeply loved by all family and friends. He leaves a legacy of love, loyalty, laughter and living life to the fullest. He will be dearly missed but his memory will live forever.
Ryan is survived by his parents, Bobby and Angie Richardson, of Bonham; his paternal grandparent, Ray and wife, Betty Richardson, of Honey Grove; his maternal grandparents, Larry and Ann Ooten, of Cartwright; his aunt, Stephanie Ooten, of Cartwright; cousins, Wyatt Measles, currently serving in the United States Marines, and Heather Holt, of Blue Ridge, Texas; in addition, numerous friends who considered him family.
Ryan was preceded in death by his grandmother, Wanda Richardson; and his uncle, Carl Richardson.
A celebration of life was held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Northside Church of Christ in Bonham, Texas. Pastor Jacob Toews officiated.
