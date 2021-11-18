Texas Department of Transportation officials announced a small portion of FM 79 near Loop 286 around Paris will be closed to traffic starting Wednesday.
The closure will enable replacement of a failed box culvert under the roadway. Contractor Highway 19 Construction LLC will perform the culvert replacement in a project valued at more than $171,000. The target date for completion of this repair work is Dec. 24.
The affected portion of FM 79 is near CR 31300 30th Street NW and the Scottie’s Shamrock convenience store. Signed detours will guide traffic around this location while repairs are underway. The closure is expected to be in place until Nov. 23-24, officials said.
There’s been increasing confusing over the legality of delta-8, a cannabis derivative that can be found in vape cartridges, tinctures and candy at smoke shops and CBD stores in Texas. While the Texas health department maintains that delta-8 is a controlled substance and is on the state’s list of unlawful drugs, the 2018 federal Farm Bill legalized the production of hemp, which naturally contains delta-8 and has less than 0.3% THC. In 2019, Texas also legalized hemp growing. Delta-8 retailers believed the substance was as legal to sell as hemp. Delta-8 is legal in Texas for now after a Travis County judge blocked the state from criminalizing it. Should delta-8 continue to be legal in Texas?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.