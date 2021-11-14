Fire and Rescue Report for Nov. 14, 2021 Staff Reports Nov 14, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NOV. 9 to NOV. 12Assist EMSNOV. 9 to NOV. 12 Nov. 911:07 to 11:29 a.m., 1775 FR 195.5:59 to 6:08 p.m., 2218 E. Cherry St.Nov. 1011:34 to 11:35 a.m., 925 Pine Bluff St.1:28 to 1:54 p.m., 320 Stone Ave.2:10 to 2:53 p.m., 2602 Lamar Ave.5:31 to 5:50 p.m., Stillhouse Road.5:45 to 6:24 p.m., FR 2648/Highway 271 N.10:59 to 11:25 p.m., 320 Stone Ave.Nov. 116:33 to 6:48 p.m., 604 11th St. NE.7:29 to 7:49 p.m., 1655 NE Loop 286.Structure Fire, Alarm, SmokeNov. 911:44 p.m., to 12:16 a.m., 3250 S. church St.Nov. 103:16 to 3:39 a.m., 3250 S. Church St.5:36 to 5:46 p.m., 3105 Lamar Ave.6:24 to 6:27 p.m., 3805 48th St. NE.Nov. 116:57 to 8:49 a.m., 535 Polk St.12:12 to 12:27 p.m., 2840 Hubbard St.12:22 to 12:24 p.m., 2840 Hubbard St.Nov. 122:32 to 2:51 p.m., 4020 Miranda Drive.Grass/Brush FireNov. 95:23 to 5:33 p.m., 654 13th St. NW.First Responder-Paris Nov. 98:01 to 8:17 a.m., 3185 E. Houston St.9:05 to 9:21 a.m., 1445 26th St. NE.9:37 to 9:53 a.m., 1755 Neathery St.11:19 to 11:47 a.m., 1128 Clarksville St.11:30 to 1:44 a.m., 1128 Clarksville St.12:48 to 12:58 p.m., 1518 Lamar Ave.7:02 to 7:11 p.m., 825 12th St. NE.Nov. 102:53 o 3:10 p.m., 320 Stone Ave.10:22 p.m., to 12:30 a.m., 4th St. SW/W. Washington St.11:24 to 11:32 p.m., 240 28th St. NW.Nov. 122:28 to 3:04 a.m., 1040 Connor St.Vehicle Crash with InjuryNov. 106:12 to 6:26 p.m., 510 Bonham St.Nov. 113:07 to 3:19 p.m., 1100 NELoop 286.9:17 to 9:34 p.m., FR 195/NE Loop 286.Line Down/Transformer FireNov. 1110:19 to 10:28 a.m., 700 W. Kaufman St.Public ServiceNov. 97:21 to 7:41 a.m., 1244 12th St. SE.8:53 to 9:28 a.m., 3250 S. Church St.Nov. 112:12 to 2:20 p.m., 1125 Bonham St. 