NOV. 9 to NOV. 12

Assist EMS

NOV. 9 to NOV. 12

Nov. 9

11:07 to 11:29 a.m., 1775 FR 195.

5:59 to 6:08 p.m., 2218 E. Cherry St.

Nov. 10

11:34 to 11:35 a.m., 925 Pine Bluff St.

1:28 to 1:54 p.m., 320 Stone Ave.

2:10 to 2:53 p.m., 2602 Lamar Ave.

5:31 to 5:50 p.m., Stillhouse Road.

5:45 to 6:24 p.m., FR 2648/Highway 271 N.

10:59 to 11:25 p.m., 320 Stone Ave.

Nov. 11

6:33 to 6:48 p.m., 604 11th St. NE.

7:29 to 7:49 p.m., 1655 NE Loop 286.

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

Nov. 9

11:44 p.m., to 12:16 a.m., 3250 S. church St.

Nov. 10

3:16 to 3:39 a.m., 3250 S. Church St.

5:36 to 5:46 p.m., 3105 Lamar Ave.

6:24 to 6:27 p.m., 3805 48th St. NE.

Nov. 11

6:57 to 8:49 a.m., 535 Polk St.

12:12 to 12:27 p.m., 2840 Hubbard St.

12:22 to 12:24 p.m., 2840 Hubbard St.

Nov. 12

2:32 to 2:51 p.m., 4020 Miranda Drive.

Grass/Brush Fire

Nov. 9

5:23 to 5:33 p.m., 654 13th St. NW.

First Responder-Paris

Nov. 9

8:01 to 8:17 a.m., 3185 E. Houston St.

9:05 to 9:21 a.m., 1445 26th St. NE.

9:37 to 9:53 a.m., 1755 Neathery St.

11:19 to 11:47 a.m., 1128 Clarksville St.

11:30 to 1:44 a.m., 1128 Clarksville St.

12:48 to 12:58 p.m., 1518 Lamar Ave.

7:02 to 7:11 p.m., 825 12th St. NE.

Nov. 10

2:53 o 3:10 p.m., 320 Stone Ave.

10:22 p.m., to 12:30 a.m.,  4th St. SW/W. Washington St.

11:24 to 11:32 p.m., 240 28th St. NW.

Nov. 12

2:28 to 3:04 a.m., 1040 Connor St.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

Nov. 10

6:12 to 6:26 p.m., 510 Bonham St.

Nov. 11

3:07 to 3:19 p.m., 1100 NE

Loop 286.

9:17 to 9:34 p.m., FR 195/NE Loop 286.

Line Down/

Transformer Fire

Nov. 11

10:19 to 10:28 a.m., 700 W. Kaufman St.

Public Service

Nov. 9

7:21 to 7:41 a.m., 1244 12th St. SE.

8:53 to 9:28 a.m., 3250 S. Church St.

Nov. 11

2:12 to 2:20 p.m., 1125 Bonham St.

 

