Don Allen, 83, of Paris, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Brentwood Terrace. He was surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Paris First Assembly of God with the Rev. Mickey Ellis officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with nephews serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Don was born on June 23, 1938 in Bluff, Oklahoma, a son of Elmore and Mary E. Grace Allen. He was a sheet metal fabricator. Don loved working in the garden and will be remembered as a kind and considerate man that made mirrors to give to friends. He was a member of Paris First Assembly of God where he served on the board for many years and served in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sharon McCleary Allen, whom he married on Aug. 25, 1961. She preceded him in 1990. He was also preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Elmer Allen.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Allen, whom he married on Nov. 6, 1993; children, Barry Allen, Lori Campbell and husband, Greg, Debbie Dodson and husband, Stewart and Sandy Rowell and husband, John; grandchildren, Averie Adams and husband, Seth, Allie Campbell, Kaiden Allen, Elise and Carsen Ellexson, Sarah, Drew, Chelsea, Kori, Kellie, Lindsey, Matthew and Morgan; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren on the way; brother, Lloyd Allen and wife, Agnes; and a sister-in-law, Judy Allen.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
