It’s time to pay the fiddler after years of cost cutting while county roads deteriorate, the historic Lamar County Courthouse continues to leak, the public’s need for services increases and the county stands on the brink of a population explosion rapidly approaching from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
Discussions of late at Commissioners’ Court meetings have turned to what the county can do with a roughly $9.5 million windfall of federal money from Covid-relief funds passed last year by Congress. Expect those discussions to continue in earnest at 9 a.m. Monday at a regular commissioners’ meeting in the county courtroom on the first floor of the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
Based on discussions that have occurred the past several weeks, expect Commissioners Ronnie Bass, Alan Skidmore and Kevin Anderson to be supportive of spending money as quickly as prudent while Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell and Commissioner Lonnie Layton put the brakes on as they argue for planning and administrative oversight in spending federal dollars, which always come with strings attached.
All county elected officials should attend Monday’s meeting to provide input, and it would be wise for the public to attend as well.
Expect Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount to renew his call for building a county emergency management center complete with a multipurpose classroom, office space and storage facilities away from the downtown area where all of the county’s communication equipment is now housed. More specifically, the court is looking at roughly seven acres located at 2805 N. Main St., slightly north of the intersection of NW Loop 286 and Highway 271. It currently is priced at about $600,000.
Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass is expected to come with a request for roughly 15 new cars to enable patrol officers to take the vehicles home and provide more visibility throughout the county and a quicker response time to emergencies. In addition, expect the sheriff to ask for expanded jail facilities and additional staff to accommodate a growing need as well as crime-fighting tools.
“I am glad to see you talking about our future needs because this county is growing and we’ve got to make plans for the future,” Cass said at a Feb. 28 meeting.“I hope these discussions continue because we need to spend this windfall of money so that it will do the most good and as quickly as possible to be ready for all this growth.”
Monday’s meeting should be of intense public interest as the county’s governing body contemplates plans for the future even while we all suffer from run-away inflation and the nation reels from Russia’s attack on the democratic people of Ukraine and the impending threat of a world war.
