Paris police saw a vehicle on the back part of Love Civic Center property with no lights on at about 10:05 p.m. Wednesday. When the officer made contact with the occupants, he smelled what he believed was marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, the officer found small amount of suspected marijuana and a baggie containing suspected Psilocybin mushrooms.
The driver, 43-year-old Alexander Hatheway, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance of more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams in a drug free zone. Hatheway was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 102 calls for service and arrested two people Wednesday.
