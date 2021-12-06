Paris police arrested a 32-year-old Paris man at 9:03 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Main Street. The man was seen stealing two beers by the clerk and was found to have been criminally trespassed from that location. The man was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and was found to have at least two prior theft convictions. He was also charged with felony theft. Washington was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Paris man arrested on child sex warrant
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of 19th Street NW at 8:24 p.m. Saturday. The driver, a 19-year-old Paris man, was found to have an outstanding felony Lamar County warrant charging him with aggravated sexual assault of a child. Johnson was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Man jailed for having suspected meth
Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 1600 block of West Houston Street at 3:53 p.m. Sunday. Officers contacted a 24-year-old man while investigating the disturbance. He told the officer he had methamphetamine in his pocket, police said. The officer found suspected methamphetamine and placed the man under arrest. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 252 calls for service and arrested 11 people during the weekend.
