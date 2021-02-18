A note from the Lamar Electric Cooperative:
The extreme freezing weather that has a grip on Texas is affecting all of us. They know what you are going through because the employees of Lamar Electric Cooperative and their families are going through this with you. Linemen are working around the clock outdoors and with little sleep to hold our system together. All staff at Lamar Electric are working 24 hour days to keep the electricity flowing safely—for your family and theirs.
Right now Texans are experiencing a combination of unprecedented scenarios.
First, because of the record-setting freezing weather in all 254 counties, the demand for electricity in Texas is greater than what can be produced at power plants. To avoid damage to the power grid, utilities across the state, including Lamar Electric, have been ordered to implement rolling blackouts by ERCOT that started very early Monday morning. Unfortunately they have no choice but to comply with these directives.
Second, since last Sunday, the entire state has experienced freezing rain, snow, wind gusts and relentless cold that have damaged poles, wires and equipment that keep the power flowing. The physical damage takes time to repair, especially in extreme conditions as these.
Third, power plants require water to operate. Temperatures across all of Texas have remained below freezing for four days and are expected to remain there for several more. The water used by some power plants is frozen, limiting the generating capacity in the state.
Please know that we understand your frustration. Lamar Electric is committed to serving you, and we are working tirelessly to keep the lights on and you and your families safe.
