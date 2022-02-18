Paris police responded to a theft in the 2800 block of NE Loop 286 at 9:38 a.m. Thursday. The complainant reported someone had stolen a generator from beside the building during the night. The generator is valued at $3,000. The incident is under investigation.
Traffic stop leads to warrant arrest
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 3000 block of Clarksville Street at 2:58 p.m. Thursday for a registration violation. The passenger, a 40-year-old Paris man, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant out of Tarrant County charging him with possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating after shotgun stolen
At 6:39 p.m. Thursday, Paris police responded to a home burglary in the 700 block of East Booth Street. The complainant reported that someone had removed an A/C window unit from a window to gain access to the residence sometime between 1 and 5 p.m. that day. The suspect then stole a shotgun and a jewelry box. The incident is under investigation.
Spring man jailed on felony warrants
Paris police arrested a 26-year-old Spring man in the 2500 block of Clarke Lane at 6:18 p.m. Thursday. Officers received information that he was at the residence and was found in a detached garage. He had two outstanding felony parole warrants along with felony warrants out of Montgomery County charging him with assault of a family member, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a public servant. He was taken into custody without any resistance and was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 94 calls for service and arrested six people Thursday.
