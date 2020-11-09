Horace Wendell Garner, 88, peacefully passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at home surrounded by family.
Services are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mickey Ellis officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Horace was born on Feb. 14, 1932, to Arthur and Julia Malone Garner in Waco, Texas. He served in the U. S. Army from 1952 to 1954 during the Korean Conflict as Corporal Specialist. His marriage to Bonnie Sexton on Aug. 12, 1955, marked the beginning of their amazing 65 year union.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, R. J. and Troy.
Survivors include his wife; their daughter, Lesa; granddaughters, Marie Littlefield and her daughter, Faith and her son, Eli, Leah Langston and husband, Kacey and daughters, Ryleigh, Brooklyn, Hadlee and son, Harlan; grandson, Luke Pederson and wife, Megan and daughters, Emma and Lucy; brother, Bobby and wife, Sharon; sister-in-law, Deloris Garner.
Pallbearers will be Luke Pederson, Harvey Gibson, Kacey Langston and Jeff Garner. Honorary bearers will be Elijah Littlefield and Harlan Langston.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
