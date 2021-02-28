The Paris Planning & Zoning Commission is to consider several changes of zoning petitions and a number for plat approval requests when members meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Change of zoning petitions include a change from one-family to office district in the 800 block of 38th Street SE, from agricultural to commercial in the 2500 block of South Church Street and from light industrial to two-family dwelling at 1415 6th Street SE.
Plat approval requests for construction include those at 1845-1849 Lamar Ave., and 115 19th St. NE, at 3620 Clarksville St. and in the 1600 block of Pine Bluff Street.
