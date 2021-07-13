The group Preserve Northeast Texas Stop Marvin Nichols will meet this evening to discuss ways to stop the reservoir.
Janice Bezanson, the senior policy director at the Texas Conservation Alliance, will provide an overview of the reservoir and be available for questions as well.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Cuthand United Methodist Church, at the corner of FM 1487 and FM 910. From Bogata, follow FM 909 east, turn onto CR 1487 and follow it to FM 910.
For information, go online at the group’s website, preservenortheasttexas.org, or visit the group’s Facebook page, facebook.com/preservenortheasttexas.
