‘It is now time to open Texas 100%,” Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday from a Mexican restaurant in Lubbock.
Abbott made the statement while announcing he will end his statewide mask mandate and business limitations, even as the Covid-19 health pandemic continues. The governor argued that with the availability of medicines to combat severe Covid-19 cases, increasing numbers of vaccinations, and falling positivity and hospitalization rates, Texas has reached a point in the pandemic where “people and businesses don’t need the state telling them how to operate.”
Many Texans would argue they never needed the state’s guidance. Without it, though, it’s likely our latest surge in cases would have been worse than it was. That surge strained our region’s medical facilities, prompting the medical community and some county leaders to practically beg people to wear their masks, continuing frequent hand washing and sanitization and to avoid large crowds.
State mandates now in place will lift on Wednesday, and in their place Abbott is calling for Texans to exercise “personal vigilance” to do their part to continue to keep Covid-19 numbers down. There’s good reason to do that — the governor will allow county judges to use mitigation strategies if Covid-19 hospitalizations rise above 15% of capacity for seven consecutive days.
So, the responsibility of controlling the pandemic in our community falls solely on each of us. We can’t say “because the government says so” anymore. If there’s anyone we should be listening to, it’s our local medical professionals. As long as they ask us to wear masks and wash hands, we should. They know the affects of this pandemic better than anyone.
