The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will take possible action on the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration and continuity of plans, CARES Act funding and any needed supplies when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St. The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 859 0485 6157.
Tuesday’s agenda items includes a presentation of 2021 Winter Storm Awards, as well as discussion and possible action to appoint Alicia Whipple to the Fannin County Child Welfare Board; to approve Edwina Lane as an advisory member of the Fannin County Child Welfare Board pending approval of the necessary application process; to purchase a CASE 4WD Cab Tractor WL610 Loader from Asco Equipment for $47,660 for Precinct 2; to renew the existing contract with McCraw Oil for gasoline, diesel fuel and oil for an additional term of 12 months; and to purchase a Gooseneck Trailer from Blackland Star Motors for $21,324 for Precinct 3.
Discussion about Fannin County Adult Probation’s budget, the county courthouse restoration and a cornerstone for the courthouse are on the agenda.
Commissioners may also approve the County Organizational Chart for 2021-22 budget year; approve a contract through Aug. 31, 2022, with regard to the Victim Information and Notification Everyday program; approve budget amendments; and approve renewal of the following TAC Risk Management Pool’s Liability Programs.
