William Paul Weissinger, 63, formerly of Paris, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas.
William was born on Oct. 17, 1957, to Thomas and Peggy Scott Weissinger in Corpus Christi. He loved horses, the ocean, nature, fishing and was a real outdoorsman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Justin Weissinger.
Survivors include his daughter, Stephanie Helm and husband, Garry; son, James Weissinger and wife, Kathy; brother, Donnie Weissinger and wife, Adelaide; sisters, Lisa Walker and husband, Robert, Sharon Bramlett and husband, Patrick; grandchildren, Dakota Helm and wife, Madi, Taylor Helm and Christian Weissinger; great-grandchild, Rylan Jaide Helm; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Union Grove Cemetery at 2 p.m., under the direction of Roden Pryor Funeral Home. Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, Dec. 30 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
An online registry is available at rodenpryor.com.
