Charles Thomas (Charlie) Fry was born on Feb. 1, 1927, in Paris, Texas, to Grady L. and Julia Pyeatt Fry and went to his “Heavenly home on the range” on Oct. 31, 2020.
He graduated from Paris High School, and Texas A & M University in 1949. He was a Navy veteran and, in his youth, a working cowboy at the Pitchfork Ranch in Guthrie, Texas, one of the highlights of his life before coming back to his ranch in Red River County.
In the early 1950’s he returned to Paris and began his career with Texas Power and Light which spanned 40 years and included assignments in Malakoff, Forney, Van Alstyne and Clarksville. Upon his retirement from TP & L, he returned to Paris and worked as a funeral director in the family business, Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home for several years.
In 1951 he married Dorothy Louise Whitten in Texarkana, Arkansas. They were married for 49 years until her passing in 2000. In 2002 he married Dorothy Walker Edzards and they were married until her passing in 2015. Charlie and Dorothy Whitten Fry were blessed with two daughters, Gail Elizabeth and Cynthia Lou.
Charlie loved the Lord and his family above all. He had many close and lifelong friends, and those relationships from all his travels were of utmost importance to him.
He was a deacon, Mason, Shriner, Aggie and was always heavily involved in church and civic organizations wherever he lived. He was a connoisseur of good BBQ and Texas chili and often competed in cookoffs. His varied interests helped create fond memories and colorful tales throughout his life.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; brother, William Manton Fry; and sister, Julia Anne Fry; and daughter, Cynthia Lou Fry Looney.
He is survived by daughter, Gail Fry Powell (Rick), of Longview; son-in-Law, Aaron Looney, of Pottsboro; grandchildren, John Bradley Powell (Aily), of Beaumont, Adam Dennis Looney, of Pottsboro and Charles Taylor Looney, of Oklahoma City. He is also survived by a very special great-granddaughter, Dorothy Mei-ling (Dotty) Powell, of Beaumont. Other survivors are stepchildren, David Edzards (Lisa), Kay Wachsmann (Bob) and Jan Temples (Jim), who added so much to his family circle.
The family wishes to acknowledge all of Charlie’s caretakers at Spring Lake Assisted Living Center, Waterford Hospice and personal caregiver Caroline Frierson .The compassionate care Charlie received in his final days was exceptional and for that the family is most grateful.
A celebration of life will be held at the Open Air Chapel at Evergreen Cemetery on Nov. 4, 2020. Visitation will from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and service immediately following at 2 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Ken Cannon. Social distancing will be observed and face masks will be appreciated. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Honorary pallbearers are Bobby Phifer, James Hutchison, Shane Phifer, James A. Fry, Cecil Ottmo and Mark Welch.
Online condolences may be made to the Fry family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
