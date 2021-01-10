BONHAM — Although the Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, the meeting will be closed to an in-person audience “to protect the public, staff and members from potential exposure to the Coronavirus (COVID-19),” the agenda states. The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 836 9895 1617, and the public is invited to participate that way.
Commissioners will receive an update on the Covid-19 pandemic situation and are expected to approve the county’s related continuity plans. Also on the agenda is action to transfer the bond supervision position from Fannin County to Fannin County Adult Probation after a request from the adult probation director. Approval for a one-time severance of 3.844 acres from a tract on CR 1535 in Ector, approval of a short plat for the Grellhesl Addition on Private Road 491 in Leonard and the renewal of a belly dump trailer lease with Brazos Truck Leasing for six months at $500 per month for Precinct 2 are on the agenda.
The agenda also includes action to create a temporary position for the Covid-19 vaccination coordination, action to create a Courthouse Dedication Committee and approval to send letters to various state officials regarding Senate Bills 234 and 749 and House Joint Resolution 32. The agenda does not specify if those are state or national filings. A search of the Texas Senate for the bills returns information only on SB 234, submitted by Republican Sen. Bob Hall, relating to the use by a political subdivision of public funds for lobbying activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.