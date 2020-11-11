Jerry Byron Richey, 81, of Pattonville, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, at Shady Grove Cemetery, with the Rev. Beverly Olson officiating. A formal visitation is not scheduled, however, friends and family may pay their respects at the funeral home through noon Friday.
Jerry, the son of Byron Bentley Richey and Clara Bee Woodby Richey, was born on July 26, 1939, in Paris.
He attended Paris Schools and graduated with his Master’s Degree from East Texas State University in 1964.
On July 2, 1965, he married Dorothy Salter, building 55 and a half years of family and memories.
Jerry was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church. He served in the Texas National Guard and in the U. S. Army during the Berlin Crisis.
His teaching career spanned many years having taught at Paris High School, Arlington High School, Lewisville High School, East Paris Elementary and Aikin Elementary.
He enjoyed fishing and camping in his younger days and later turned to woodworking and knife making.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy; two children, Kent Richey and wife, Jan, of Corsicana and Susan Ballabina and husband, Eddie, of College Station; grandchildren, Vance Ballabina, Grant Ballabina and Joshua Bowling and wife, Steffany; great-grandchildren, Josh, Brett and Baxter Bowling; a brother, Timothy White; and a sister-in-law, Margaret Fowler; along with several nieces and nephews; and a plethora of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Jeannette Gentry and husband, Bill and Mary Hale and husband, Joe; and a brother-in-law, T. J. Fowler.
Honorary casket bearers will be Jack Nabors, Tommy Bove, Jim Noble, Charlie Baker, Todd Cole, Jake Bove, Tim Bullock and Dick Gray.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Shady Grove Cemetery Association, c/o Kay Kennedy, 1028 CR 14590, Pattonville, TX 75468, the American Cancer Society, or the charity of choice.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
