School funding can be greatly impacted just by filling out the Free and Reduced Online Meal Application.
“Many school districts receive critical funding based on the information from these applications, and we hope that all parents will complete one to support the needs of the classrooms,” North Lamar ISD Assistant Superintendent Dr. Angela Chadwick said.
Although the U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended the Summer Food Service program to allow free meals for all students through June 30, 2021, it is important for every parent to complete the Free and Reduced Meal Application so schools can receive future Title 1, Part A funding.
This funding not only pays for meals at school, but it also pays salaries for teachers to help students and to purchase items like computers and other needed equipment to help improve the quality of student education.
Too often, the Free and Reduced Meal Application is not filled out correctly or is not completed. As a result, students who previously benefitted from the programs and services these funds provided will no longer receive them.
It is not too late to complete the application for the 2020-21 school year. A Free and Reduced Meal Application can be found on the North Lamar ISD website at www.northlamar.net under the Food Services Department or Parent/Student Resources. Parents are encouraged to fill one out today.
For additional help with the online form or to receive a printed application, contact one of the North Lamar campus offices or NLISD Food Services Director Diana McGregor at 903-669-0182.
